Sandwich chain Pret A Manger has introduced a 50p discount on hot drinks for customers who use reusable cups in an effort to “help change habits”.
The chain introduced a 25p discount for those opting not to use paper cups in August, and in December chief executive Clive Schlee said it would be doubling the amount from the first week of this year to encourage customers to cut back.
He tweeted: “I’m delighted you can now get 50p off a hot drink when you bring your reusable cup to @Pret. I hope this will make a difference.”
Loading article content
Academics at Cardiff University have estimated that 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups are used in the UK every year, with about 25,000 tonnes of waste created.
It is estimated that just one in 400 of the cups is recycled as it is difficult to separate the cardboard from the plastic lining that makes them waterproof.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.