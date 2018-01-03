CLAIMS by Ticketmaster its platinum tickets are the best available have been banned after a watchdog found they offered no tangible benefits compared with general seats.
The company’s website said Ticketmaster platinum “offers fans the best available tickets for an event direct from the artist”. It said the goal of the service was to give fans “fair and safe access to the best available tickets, while enabling artists ... to price tickets closer to their true value.”
Three people said the claim the tickets were “the best available” was misleading and unsubstantiated.
Ticketmaster said it did not believe buyers were likely to interpret the claim to mean they would be buying the best tickets that had ever been sold for that event.
The Advertising Standards Author it y said consumers were likely to interpret the “best available”
claim to mean those tickets were better than any other available tickets. It said that for eating tickets, there could be platinum tickets on sale at the same time as general tickets, with “no discernible difference between the two”.
However, it found that platinum tickets were likely to be more expensive than the general tickets.
A Ticketmaster spokeswoman said: “The wording ... on our website was changed over a year ago.”
