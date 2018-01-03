Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair will not be used as a BBC pundit after he racially abused a policeman who arrested him for drink-driving, the broadcaster said.
Sinclair, who has worked for anti-discrimination charity Show Racism The Red Card, was ordered to do 150 hours’ community service and given a 20-month driving ban after being found twice the limit.
He asked the officer if he was being arrested because he was black and accused the police of racism before urinating in a patrol car, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard.
He then called the officer a “White...” followed by an offensive word, as the doors of a police van were slammed on him.
Sinclair made further racist comments while in the back of the van and continued to be “obnoxious, aggressive and racist while being booked in” to police custody.
A BBC spokesman said Sinclair worked for them on a freelance basis and they “had no scheduled plans” to use him again.
Show Racism The Red Card did not respond to calls asking for comment.
Sinclair, of Victory Boulevard, Lytham, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and a racially aggravated public order offence on November 12 last year.
He was ordered to pay £500 compensation to Pc Gareth Evans and to given 150 hours’ community service for each offence, to run concurrently.
After Sinclair’s guilty pleas, the prosecution dropped other charges including allegations of assault on a police officer, failing to provide a specimen and criminal damage.
District Judge Brailsford told Sinclair: “In a truly civilised society racism has absolutely no place whatsoever.
“You have worked long hours to try to eradicate what is a real scourge in society.
“So it is particularly sad when events unfolded that night, the words you used that night.”
