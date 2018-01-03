Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair will not be used as a BBC pundit after he racially abused a policeman who arrested him for drink-driving, the broadcaster said.

Sinclair, who has worked for anti-discrimination charity Show Racism The Red Card, was ordered to do 150 hours’ community service and given a 20-month driving ban after being found twice the limit.

He asked the officer if he was being arrested because he was black and accused the police of racism before urinating in a patrol car, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard.

