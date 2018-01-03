A police officer has apologised for a tweet about the Liverpool car park fire which has been construed as a reference to the Hillsborough disaster.
Northumbria Police received complaints after Curtis Ritchie, a serving constable, posted a message saying: “Have they started blaming the police yet????”
One person contacted the force to express concern, claiming it was a “disparaging remark about Scousers”.
Another sent a message to the officer’s bosses in Berwick, Northumberland, saying: “Can you please ask pc Curtis Ritchie (8873) to elaborate on his recent comments to the people of Liverpool & particularly families of the 96?”
The force would not name the officer involved in the Twitter row but said he had apologised.
A spokesman said: “Northumbria Police does not condone the comments made by one of its officers on Twitter, it is clearly unacceptable.
“The force expects all its officers to uphold the highest levels of professionalism.
“The officer involved has expressed regret for any offence and upset caused and he has received management advice regarding his actions.”
The fire, which started in a car park next to the Liverpool Echo Arena on New Year’s Eve, destroyed up to 1,600 cars.
