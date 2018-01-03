A MAN who collects gramophone records hopes that the old songs will help dementia patients.

William Rimmer, 56, has bought dozens of "78s" - named after the speed in which they were played - with some more than 80 years old.

Branding himself as the Gramophone Man is now offering his services and his records to nursing homes.

Research has found that the area of the brain which is receptive to music is one of the last to be affected by conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.

He has been collecting gramophone records for about a year and was always been interested in the mechanics of the gramophone player itself.

William, from Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, said that he has noticed big changes in a short time from people who listen to the records.

He said: "There's a couple of charities out there that already do it for people.

"It's all about stimulating the mind - it's had great responses so far.

"When I was in the last home there was an older gentleman who was really quite confused and agitated when I got there.

"After an hour's session playing 1930s and 40s music it was like his real personality crept out.

"He stopped shouting and swearing and became really polite and began chatting to the other residents.

"He was one of the many people who was singing and he could remember a lot of the words. It was obviously a strong memory for him."

William hopes to expand his collection and has appealed to anyone who would wish to donate or sell 78s.