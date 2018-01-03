A charity shop made £2,000 in just one hour from an annual launch sale featuring a unique set of Russian dolls.

Queues formed outside the Shelter Scotland shop in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh as it showcased some of the charity's most interesting items.

The sale has landed on the first business day after Hogmanay for the past 16 years in the Scottish Capital store.

People were so eager to grab some bargains and see the that a big pot was smashed during the rush as doors opened at 10am.

Caricatures of Valdimir Putin, Boris Yeltsin and Joseph Stalin were depicted on a set of Russian dolls featured in the sale.

Stephanie Reeves bought the unique political ornaments which featured nine former leaders of the country for £15.

Other highlights include a warrior costume for Live Action Role Play, cheap designer clothing and early Elvis records.

Pete Jew, manager of Shelter Scotland's Stockbridge shop, said that last year's sale had made a record breaking amount in one week.

He said: "Last year we broke our previous record making £18,375 in our launch week and almost £8000 of that in the first day.

"We have to thank our customers and supporters because without them this annual event couldn't happen.

"It's only because of them that we are able to raise so much money to help people struggling with bad housing and homelessness.

"This is a week-long event and is widely anticipated in the local community.

"We usually have a crowd waiting for us to open the doors but there is plenty for everyone who wants a top-quality bargain over the next few days."

All funds raised from the annual sale go towards Shelter Scotland's work to ensure no-one has to face bad housing or homelessness alone.