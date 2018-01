Toby Young has said he regrets making some “sophomoric and silly” comments in the past, but insisted he has the right credentials to serve on the board of the new university regulator.

The free school pioneer suggested some of his past remarks have been “deliberately misinterpreted” to an attempt to show him as “a caricature of a heartless Tory toff”.

In a blog post and Twitter messages, Mr Young argued that a lack of direct experience in the higher education sector does not disqualify him from serving on the board of the Office for Students, and that his work record, including encouraging disadvantaged teenagers to apply to top institutions, and co-founding four schools, makes him a suitable candidate.

