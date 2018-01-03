The Wizard of Never Woz

Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow, until January 14

The magical story of The Wizard of Oz with a hilarious Glasgow twist? We wouldn’t expect anything less from one of the city’s most-loved theatres this festive season. Join Dorothy as she embarks on an unexpected adventure from her home in sunny Glasgow to the land of Never Woz. Along the way, she meets Scarecrow, Tarnished Tin Man and Scardie-Cat Lion as the four hit the Yellow Brick Road in the hope of finding the mighty Wizard of Never Woz who can make all their dreams come true. With help along the road by the good witch Glinda, who tries to protect Dorothy on her journey, evil lurks in the shape of the Wicked Witch of the West. Ticket prices vary. Call the venue on 0141 332 1846 for more information.

Clyde Life

Riverside Museum, Glasgow, ongoing

This new photography display captures the ever-changing landscape of Glasgow’s beating heart: the River Clyde. With dozens of stunning images from Glasgow Museums’ photo library, it tells the story of how both city and river have relied on each other for two centuries, from the days of salmon fishing in the Clyde and the rise of heavy industry to more recent times when the Garden Festival’s Coca-Cola Roller coaster sat on the Clydeside. Free to visit during museum opening hours.

Shark in the Park

Festival Square, Edinburgh, until Saturday

It’s the last call to catch all three of Nick Sharratt’s “Shark in the Park” books live on stage! Featuring “Shark in the Park,” “Shark in the Dark” and “Shark in the Park on a Windy Day,” follow Timothy Pope as he looks through his telescope to make an interesting discovery. From the creative team behind “The Hairy Maclary show,” this fin-tastic, family musical is not-to-be-missed. Tickets cost £11, with booking fee. Head to edinburghschristmas.com to book.

The Attic

The Studio at the Edinburgh Festival Theatre, until January 21

Grandma and Lucy are up in the attic where all the family’s precious memories are stored. Hidden in old containers, they have been waiting a long time to come out and play. Who knows what might happen when the sleepy attic comes to life? Set to a live, original piano score, the priceless remainders of past generations are woven into new memories as Lucy entices her gran to enter her imaginary world. Children and their carers are invited to watch and then join in an extravagant tea party under the stars. Ideal for little ones aged two to five. Tickets cost between £5 and £8, plus booking fee. Book at edtheatres.com.

Message From the Skies

Various venues, Edinburgh, until January 25

See the capital in a brand new light this New Year. Take a literary journey through the city, and read a new story, “New Year’s Resurrection,” by leading Scottish writer Val McDermid told through projections onto Edinburgh’s buildings and landmarks. An accompanying app will translate the story into different languages and an audio description is available for the visually-impaired. This event is free and non-ticketed. Visit edinburghshogmanay.com for the starting point.

Big Fish Little Fish: Family Rave

Drygate Brewery, Glasgow, Sunday

Making its return to Glasgow, the post-rave generation of parents are encouraged to be responsibly irresponsible in this rave experience. On hand will be a licensed bar, club lighting, a craft and play area, giant colouring-in mural, babies-only safe space and a much-hyped parachute dance. Glowsticks, transfer tattoos and a bubble machine will help to complete the experience. The theme this time is “Unicorns Love Rainbows.” Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for children, plus booking fees. Pre-walking infants go free but still need a ticket. Visit drygate.com/events for more details.

Down to Earth

National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, ongoing

Celebrating the centenary of the Strathmore Meteorite, this small - but unmissable - exhibition reunites, for the first time, four fragments of a meteorite which broke up over Scotland in December 1917. The pieces landed over Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie and are now set to be showcased to the public along with pieces of the three other meteorites found on Scottish soil. Exhibition lasts until April 1 and is free to attend from 10am to 5pm.

The Arabian Nights

Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, until Saturday

In the bustling bazaar of Baghdad, this adventure features the tales of Sinbad, Ali Baba, mysterious genies, hidden treasure, a chess-playing monkey, a flying horse and a whole host of heroes and villains. With suspense, enchantment and fun, the ancient tales be prepared for a magic carpet ride that will transport the whole family to the glittering heat of a breathtaking land. Ideal for those aged five and over. Ticket prices vary. Head to lyceum.org.uk to book.

Johann Strauss Gala: A Viennese Party

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Saturday

Rainer Hersch conducts an evening of Straussian music and dance, with waltzes and polkas galore. The romance and gilded ballrooms of old Vienna are brought to life by the music of the King of the Waltz and friends with much-loved classic, after classic. Tickets are priced between £23.50 and £34.50, plus booking fee. Book at glasgowconcerthalls.com. The show then moves onto Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Sunday.

Turner in January

Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh, until January 31

See in the New Year by visiting this annual display of watercolours by English Romantic painter, J.M.W. Turner. Bequeathed to the Galleries, the works span Turner’s career, from his early wash drawings to his sketches of continental Europe in the 1830s and ‘40s. For over 100 years, the delicate watercolours have been exhibited to the public all at one time, free of charge, every January. Visit nationalgalleries.org to know more.

DON’T MISS…

Beauty and the Beast sing-along

King’s Theatre, Glasgow, Wednesday, January 10

For the perfect cure for the winter blues, head to the city venue and watch the live-action version of the Disney classic on a stage screen, complete with lyrics, to some of Disney’s most well-known tunes, including Be Our Guest, Belle and title track Beauty and the Beast. A dedicated host will warm up the audience’s vocal chords. Prop bags filled with essentials to use during the film will allow the whole family to “boo” the arrogant Gaston. Tickets are £15, with booking fee. Head to atgtickets.com to book.