LABOUR should take the political “high ground” and oppose Brexit otherwise its “timidity” will be seen as ushering in Britain’s departure from the European Union, Tony Blair has said.

The former Prime Minister accuses Jeremy Corbyn of adopting a “mistaken” approach and urges him to campaign for the country to have the right to change its mind on Brexit.

In an article, Mr Blair, noting how the party leadership was wrong tactically and strategically, writes: "First, because the Labour Party is saying that we too would do Brexit, we cannot attack its vast distractive impact.

"Labour could mount such a powerful assault on the Government's record from the appalling state of the NHS to crime, which through neglect and failure to support the police is on the rise again, if we were saying to the country: here's the agenda which could be delivered for the people were it not for the fact that all the energies of Government and substantial amounts of cash are devoted to Brexit.

"And, second, it puts us in a vulnerable position when the Government concludes 'the deal' some time in 2018."

The former Labour premier argued that it would be "far better to fight for the right for the country to re-think", and demand full details of the new relationship before leaving.

He suggested going "to the high ground on opposing Brexit and go after the Tories for their failures to tackle the country's real challenges".

The ex-PM urged Mr Corbyn: "At every PMQs nail each myth of the Brexit campaign, say why the Tory divisions are weakening our country, something only credible if we are opposed to Brexit, not advocating a different Brexit, and challenge the whole farce head on of a prime minister leading our nation in a direction which even today she can't bring herself to say she would vote for.

"If we do leave Europe, the governing mind will have been that of the Tory Right,” declared Mr Blair.

"But,” he added, “if Labour continues to go along with Brexit and insists on leaving the single market, the handmaiden of Brexit will have been the timidity of Labour."

Meanwhile, commenting on a report published today by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, entitled “Brexit – What We Now Know,” Sir Nick Clegg, the former Deputy Prime Minister said: “Brexit was sold as a simple process with endless upsides and no costs.

“But as this report shows, the eye-watering costs and sheer complexity of disentangling ourselves from our nearest neighbours and largest trading partner are becoming clearer by the day.

“The true implications for our economy, for the integrity of the UK, for our NHS and for the future prospects of our children and our grandchildren are staggering,” declared Sir Nick on behalf of Open Britain, which campaigns for closer ties with the EU.

“As these and other new facts emerge, people have every right to keep an open mind as to whether this is the right future for our country,” he added.

Elsewhere, Lord O’Neill, the former Treasury minister, described Boris Johnson as "ludicrous" as he criticised the UK Government's approach to future trade deals after Brexit.

The peer argued that it was "mad" for the Foreign Secretary and Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, to "spend half of their time travelling to New Zealand" instead of building relationships with the likes of China.

In an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt, the independent crossbencher and former Goldman Sachs chief economist said China's growth just this year would match Australia's entire economy.

"If you look at China's growth in US dollar terms, the country will achieve a national economy the size of Australia this year and four times New Zealand.

“And Trade Minister Liam Fox and our ludicrous Foreign Minister spend half of their time travelling to New Zealand. It is mad, mad."

Responding to his comments, Sir Vince Cable said: "The future of our country is resting in their hands yet they have shown time and time again that they have a chronic misconception of how the modern, globalised world works."

The Liberal Democrat leader added: "Of course, it is right to disown Trump's nationalistic and short-sighted approach to Pacific countries but far-flung trade deals will never compensate for leaving the world's largest market sitting on our doorstep."