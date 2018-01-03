By Lynn Mcadam

Professional photographer, Peter Sandground put out a call on social media and published three stunning images he recovered from a smashed-up camera that he had stumbled across whilst on a shoot in the middle of nowhere.

Peter has now managed to track down and re-unite the smashed-up camera and stunning images with the original owner!

Peter explained: “I was basically on a shoot for a campervan company in Glen Etive in October and I was right down in the River Etive and setting up a shot and I glanced down at the rocks I was standing on and I caught a glimpse of a smashed-up Nikon DLSR. I pulled it out of the rocks and dried it off and I could see the memory card was still relatively intact and I just thought I’ll have a nosey at that later.”

Curiosity got the better of Peter and he wondered that if he could recover shots or any information from the camera he might just be able to re-unite the lost camera with the original owner.

Calling on the aid of a photography tech expert he had originally worked with the press, he recovered quite a few cracking images of Buachaille Etive Mòr, Glen Etive & Slains Castle in Aberdeenshire. The Glen Etive photos had been photos taken on the morning of New Year's Day 2017.

Peter added: “These shots were long exposures that I could clearly see where taken by someone that quite obviously knew their way around a camera and knew how to work with natural light, and depth of field. I have to admit, once we recovered the shots, I couldn’t help myself, I rammed up the contrast on them and the truth is, they are professional standard, beautiful shots that someone had clearly put a lot of thought and time into. Plus, it was a pretty decent Nikon.”

Peter then took to social media exactly a year after the camera has been lost and published the shots on Facebook facebook.com/peter.sandground. They were immediately shared across the social media platform and Scotland’s photography network 1,255 times and despite the odd accusations of Fake News and that the shots had been lifted from Google, Peter tracked down the photographer.

Charlie Davidson, an engineer in the oil industry based in Aberdeen had been shooting in Glen Etive on New Year’s Day 2017 and had set up his tripod and camera for a long exposure right at The River Etive.

Charlie turned to head back to his bag to rummage for a filter and turned back around and his tripod and camera were gone. The Etive was running at full spate so jumping in was not an option. Peter recognised that the last photo that had been taken was a mile downstream from where he had found the camera.

Charlie said: “I am stunned that Peter has managed to track me down. It’s a really thoughtful thing to do. And I am massively flattered with the feedback on the shots. I am a keen photographer, however I am just a passionate amateur.

“I can clearly see from Peter’s photo of my camera that it is well and truly gubbed but I am amased that the memory card has survived. I am actually really chuffed with how the shots turned out!”.