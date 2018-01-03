Thieves have stolen precious Indian jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection which were on display at Venice’s Doge’s Palace.
The culprits grabbed a golden, jewelled brooch and a pair of earrings before escaping by blending in with the crowd and delaying the triggering of the alarm.
The exhibition, Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajas, was due to close on Wednesday at the Palazzo Ducale, one of Venice’s top museums on the edge of St Mark’s Square.
Loading article content
The Al Thani Collection is a renowned travelling exhibition of Indian and Indian-inspired jewellery and precious stones assembled by Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani.
Venice police chief Vito Gagliardi said the thieves were technologically adept and able to delay the alarm system.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.