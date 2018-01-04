The carbon footprint of Scotland's homes has fallen by a quarter since the passing of the laws to reduce climate change, new research has shown.

Analysis from conservation charity WWF Scotland found that the carbon footprint of homes across Scotland has fallen by 25 per cent since the Scottish Climate Change Act.

Passed by the Scottish Parliament in 2009, the law set binding targets to cut emissions for each year until 2020.

The charity’s analysis shows how the ‘climate damage’ caused by using electricity, gas and other fuels to power and heat their homes has fallen rapidly since the law was passed and the most recent figures from 2015.

It said that the growth of renewables, more efficient homes and appliances, and the governments’ climate change policies had all affected the decline.

Gina Hanrahan, Acting Head of Policy at WWF Scotland said: "The Scottish Parliament’s first Climate Change Act put us at the forefront of a global energy transition.

"These figures show that individuals across Scotland and governments at every level have played a part in cutting the climate damage of our home energy usage.

"When it comes to cutting our emissions, and protecting ourselves, the places and nature we hold dear from the worst effects of climate change, we all need to continue to do our bit.

"This analysis shows Scotland’s low-carbon transition is working, but we must step up our efforts.

"A new Climate Change Bill this year is an opportunity to double down on our commitments to make our homes more energy efficient, to increase the use of renewables to heat homes, and put Scotland on the path to a zero-carbon future.”

Scotland has been at the forefront of international efforts to mitigate climate changes.

In 2016, the UN climate change secretary Christiana Figueres praised the country's progress on renewable energy and fighting global warming as "exemplary" and said the fact that emissions had been cut by were "impressive".

The analysis was undertaken by WWF Scotland using official statistics from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).