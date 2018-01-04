Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on ex-aide Steve Bannon over a new book which portrays the US president as an undisciplined man-child who did not actually want to win the White House and quotes his former adviser as calling his son’s contact with a Russian lawyer “treasonous”.

Hitting back via a formal White House statement rather than a more-typical Twitter volley, Mr Trump insisted that Mr Bannon had little to do with his victorious campaign and “has nothing to do with me or my presidency”.

“When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” he said on Wednesday.

The blistering attack against Mr Bannon was sparked by an unflattering new book by writer Michael Wolff which paints Mr Trump as a leader who does not understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.

Later on Wednesday, Mr Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, threatened legal action against the former aide over “disparaging statements and in some cases outright defamatory statements”.

Mr Harder wrote to Mr Bannon, saying he had violated confidentiality agreements by speaking to Mr Wolff.

His letter demanded Mr Bannon “cease and desist” any further disclosure of confidential information.

White House aides were blindsided when early excerpts from Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House were published online by New York magazine and other media outlets ahead of the January 9 publication date.

The release left Mr Trump “furious” and “disgusted”, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who complained that the book contained “outrageous” and “completely false claims against the president, his administration and his family”.

Asked what had specifically prompted the president’s fury with Mr Bannon, she said: “I would certainly think that going after the president’s son in an absolutely outrageous and unprecedented way is probably not the best way to curry favour with anybody.”

Steve Bannon has been accused of violating confidentiality agreements (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP/PA)

In the book, an advance copy of which was provided to the Associated Press, Mr Bannon is quoted as describing a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr, Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic”. The meeting has become a focus of federal and congressional investigators.

Mr Bannon also told Mr Wolff that investigations into potential collusion between Russia and Trump campaign officials were likely to focus on money laundering.

Mr Bannon, who was forced out of his White House job last summer, was not surprised or particularly bothered by the backlash, according to a source.

The source said Mr Bannon vowed on Wednesday to continue his war on the Republican establishment and also predicted that, after a cooling-off period, he would continue to speak with Mr Trump, who likes to maintain contact with former advisers even after he fires and sometimes disparages them.

Until Wednesday, Mr Trump had been complimentary of Mr Bannon, saying in October that the two “have a very good relationship” and had been friends for “a long time”.

In the book, Mr Bannon also speaks critically of Mr Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka, calling her “dumb as a brick”.

New York magazine also published a lengthy adaptation of the book on Wednesday, in which Mr Wolff writes that Mr Trump believed his presidential nomination would boost his brand and deliver “untold opportunities” – but that he never expected to win.

It says Mr Trump Jr told a friend that his father looked as if he had seen a ghost when it became clear he might win. The younger Trump described Melania Trump as “in tears – and not of joy”.

The First Lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, disputed that, saying Mrs Trump supported her husband’s decision to run, encouraged him to do so and was happy when he won.