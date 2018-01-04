Tony Blair has dismissed allegations that he warned Donald Trump that UK intelligence agencies may have spied on him as a “complete fabrication”.

The claims are contained in the book Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House, which has sparked furore in Washington with explosive claims about feuding within the US president’s inner circle.

Mr Trump stoked the controversy by stating that his former senior adviser, Steve Bannon – who told author Michael Wolff that meetings between Trump campaign officials and a lawyer linked to the Kremlin amounted to treason – had “lost his mind”.

Loading article content