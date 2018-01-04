Police believe a body discovered in Argyll and Bute is that of missing woman Karen Hughes.
The 51-year-old went missing from her home in Erskine, Renfrewshire on January 2.
Following searches, police said a woman's body was found in the Arrochar area near Loch Lomond.
It followed an appeal for information on Wednesday night.
Formal identification has still to take place but Ms Hughes' family has been informed.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Whilst carrying out searches in the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Division, the body of a woman was discovered in accommodation in the Arrochar area.
"Although formal identification has still to take place, officers believe that it is Karen Hughes and her family has been informed.
"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
