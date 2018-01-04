A 40 million euro (£35.6 million) jackpot winning EuroMillions ticket was sold in a local shop in Malahide, Dublin, it has been revealed.

Amy Cong, owner of the independent Village Shop in the town’s shopping centre, said she has a lot of regulars but has no idea who the winner is.

“This is a small shop in the centre of Malahide but we are busy and we have a lot of regular customers,” she said.

Revealed: The Village shop in Malahide Co.Dublin sells the €38.9 Million #EuroMillions ticket!Congrats to all involved in the winning store🎉 pic.twitter.com/INSqRZ7XrM — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 4, 2018

Ms Cong said: “We have been barely able to contain our excitement since we were told by the National Lottery yesterday that we sold the ticket. We had absolutely no idea! There is an amazing buzz here today. We have no idea who the lucky winner is but we wish them the best of luck in the future.”

The holder of the winning jackpot ticket – worth 38.9 million euro (£34.6 million) from last Friday’s draw – has contacted the National Lottery offices and arrangements are being made for the prize to be collected in the coming weeks.

A spokeswoman said: “We have verified the winning ticket and the ticket holder is understandably delighted at their good fortune.

“They are getting independent legal and financial advice, and we look forward to having them come to the winner’s room to collect their cheque in the near future. This is a life-changing amount.”

Ms Cong, originally from the Shandong province in east China and living in Ireland for the last 20 years, said she expects to be a lot busier after selling the ticket for the massive windfall.

She also gets a 25,000 euro (£22,282) bonus for selling the jackpot numbers.

“My husband and I have been running the Village Shop for over five years now but we’ve never experienced anything like this,” Ms Cong said.

“At the moment, we have just one employee working in the shop but today’s exciting announcement could make us a whole lot busier in the coming months as one of Ireland’s lucky EuroMillions winning retailers.”

Ireland has had 12 jackpot winners in the EuroMillions including two syndicates in the last year which won separate pots of 88.5m euro and 29m euro.