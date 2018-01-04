A hit-and-run driver has been urged to "do the right thing" and come forward after the death of a man found lying injured in a road.

Retired father of two John Ogston was found in Mains Road, Dundee, at about 11pm on New Year's Day with serious injuries to his head and body.

Four men helped carry the 67-year-old to his home nearby and he was taken to hospital but died the following day.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them as they try to trace the driver.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wales said: "We are now satisfied that John's injuries were not the result of an assault, but were more than likely caused by a vehicle. At this time the vehicle has not been identified.

"John was a father of two, and after working for a number of years with DC Thomson at their Kingsway East premises, retired seven years ago.

"His family, who are understandably devastated, are now wanting to know what happened to their dad."

Police are keen to speak to the four men who came across Mr Ogston in the street and helped carry him home.

They are said to have walked from the direction of Dens Road, uphill along Mains Road before turning left into Main Street just after 11pm.

One of them was wearing a distinctive top with a dark body and long white sleeves.

Police stressed there was nothing to suggest they were involved in Mr Ogston's death but they may have seen the vehicle involved.

Officers also appealed to the driver of a five-seater taxi that drove up Mains Road from Dens Road to contact them as he would have seen Mr Ogston in the middle of the road being helped by a woman.

Police believe the driver stopped and may have spoken to the couple but stressed that this was before Mr Ogston was injured.

Mr Wales said: "I would also ask that any driver or pedestrian who was in the area of Mains Road between 10:55pm and 11:15pm on New Year's Day to speak with us, as even if they did not see the incident itself, they may be able to provide information as to other persons and vehicles in the vicinity at the time.

"Finally, I would like to make a direct appeal to the driver of the vehicle that struck John, or to anyone who has knowledge as to their identity, to do the right thing and come forward.

"John has left his children without their dad and they, as a family, need to know what caused his death."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or speak with any police officer, quoting incident 0663 of January 2.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.