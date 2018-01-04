A mechanic has been jailed for 18 months over a £210,000 tax and National Insurance fraud.
An HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation found that Iain Wilson from East Kilbride had failed to declare all of his earnings as the sole proprietor of his business, Milton MOTs, between 2009 and 2014.
His declared sales were compared with Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency records and HMRC officers discovered the 61-year-old had been suppressing his earnings, failing to declare his true income in his self assessment tax returns, and evading £208,912.62 in Income Tax and National Insurance contributions.
He was found guilty at Hamilton Sheriff Court in November and jailed for 18 months on Thursday, HMRC said.
Joe Hendry, assistant director of the fraud investigation service at HMRC, said: "Wilson chose to lie about his income and didn't pay the tax due on his earnings.
"He thought he could pocket the money, which should have been funding vital public services, but he was wrong and now he's paying the price.
"Most people pay the tax they owe, when they owe it, but a small minority think they are above the law.
"No matter how well you think you've covered your tracks, nobody is beyond our reach.
"Tax fraud is a serious crime and I ask anyone with information about those who may be involved to contact our fraud hotline on 0800 788 887."
