This is the moment a photographer got more than he bargained for -- after spotting a spooky face in the clouds above the bridge featured in Tam o'Shanter.

The scary image was captured by Scott Wanstall when he was taking pictures of the Brig o' Doon - the bridge made famous by one of Robert Burns' most beloved poems.

It was not until the 26-year-old from Ayr, was at home editing his night's work that the witch became obvious to him.

