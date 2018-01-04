The US has agreed to delay joint military exercises with South Korea until after the Winter Olympics, the Pentagon has said.
Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning said President Donald Trump agreed to the delay in consultation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Col Manning said in a brief written statement: “The Department of Defence supports the president’s decision and what is in the best interest of the ROK-US alliance.”
That was a reference to the US defence treaty with the Republic of Korea.
The decision pushes back a set of annual military exercises known as Foal Eagle, which normally are held between February and April.
Foal Eagle is a series of exercises designed to test the readiness of the two countries’ militaries.
The Winter Olympics begin on February 9 in Pyeongchang.
