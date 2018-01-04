The Church of Scotland has appointed its first ever "farming minister" to help support people in the hard-pressed agricultural industry.

Rev Chris Blackshaw visits farms across Ayrshire to provide spiritual and family support, counselling and encourages people to buy local produce.

The 57-year-old also speaks with young farmer groups visits the weekly livestock mart and attends annual agriculture shows.

Mr Blackshaw, a farmer's son, will also draw together groups of people linked to the industry like vets, government agencies, livestock mart staff, those servicing the farming industry and estate workers.

The five-year appointment of a dedicated farming minister will be supported by the Church of Scotland's Ministries Council and the Presbytery of Ayr.

Rev Blackshaw, a retired police sergeant, is delighted with the role.

He said: "I absolutely love my new job and the feedback I have received since I started in September has been very positive.

"I was born and bred on a Derbyshire hill farm and have a good understanding of farming.

"There are not many jobs I couldn't do on a farm so this is the ideal job for me - showing people the love of Christ by walking alongside them.

"For some farmers there are not many people who they can turn to and have a confidential conversation with.

"I have met vets who have told me that they often go back to farms, not to look at the animals but to make sure the farmers are okay."

Rev Blackshaw, who lives near Maybole, South Ayrshire, says that he has been surprised by the faith that exists in the farming community.

He said:"My job is about letting people know there is someone there who cares and wants to help them, especially when they think there isn't anyone and showing them that Church is very relevant in their day-to-day lives.

"It is about communicating with people in a language and context that they understand and feel comfortable in.

"I have been very pleasantly surprised by the faith that exists amongst the farming community."

A bucket collection was held and raised £900 for Ayr Farm Support and RSABI.

Rev Blackshaw plans to hold further acts of worship, which will include a lambing thanksgiving service on a sheep farm, a farm walk BBQ and praise in the summer and a harvest thanksgiving.

Isabell Montgomerie, a farmer and former Presbytery of Ayr moderator, described Rev Blackshaw as a "huge asset".

She said: "He brings warmth, care and compassion to the role.

"People are so impressed by how easy he is to talk to and happy to share their issues and problems with him.

"His background means farmers feel comfortable speaking to him because he understands them.

"The majority of farming people in Ayrshire are Christians and they care more, in a lot of cases, about their animals than themselves.

"Chris is bringing out the faith in the people he visits and I hope it will encourage them to share their faith with others."

The five-year pilot post could be rolled out across other parts of rural Scotland in the future if it proves successful in reconnecting rural Ayrshire with Christianity.