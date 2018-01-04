A COURT has declared India’s flamboyant tycoon Vijay Mallya a “proclaimed offender” for failing to appear to answer allegations of money laundering by flouting foreign currency laws.
The order yesterday by a court in New Delhi paves the way for the government to take over Mallya’s businesses and property holdings.
Mallya, former owner of whisky distiller, Whyte & Mackay, is in London where a court is hearing whether he should be extradited as sought by India.
Loading article content
Mallya was once hailed as India’s version of British tycoon Sir Richard Branson for his investments in a brewing company, an airline, a Formula 1 team and an Indian Premier League cricket club.
Investigators have accused the 61-year-old of paying $200,000 to a British firm for displaying his company Kingfisher’s logo during the Formula 1 World Championships in some European countries in the 1990s.
The Enforcement Directorate claimed the money was paid without prior approval of India’s federal bank.
Mallya denies any wrongdoing.
The Indian government seeks the entrepreneur’s extradition to face money-laundering and conspiracy allegations.
He is fighting to remain in Britain.
Mallya was once one of the wealthiest people in India with control of Kingfish Airlines and other major businesses.
It is claimed he borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars he knew he would never be able to repay.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.