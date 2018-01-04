TRIBUTES have been paid to a keen amateur footballer who died after suffering a stroke.

Darren Cossar, 38, a father of four daughters, was heavily involved in the amateur football scene as a midfielder and took an active coaching role for his local team Eddlewood Amateurs in Hamilton, Lanarkshire.

Following his death on Tuesday, friends used social media to pass on their condolences to his heartbroken family and pay tribute to him.

Amateur football clubs from all over Lanarkshire also praised “a true gentleman”.

A campaign has also seen more than £4,500 donated by well-wishers through the Just Giving website – exceeding an original target of £2000.”

Eddlewood Boys’ Club said: “With the heaviest of hearts we write this tonight, Eddlewood has lost a true gentleman. One of the craziest funniest and most genuine guys you could ever meet, he touched the lives of all who knew him.”