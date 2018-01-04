TRIBUTES have been paid to a keen amateur footballer who died after suffering a stroke.
Darren Cossar, 38, a father of four daughters, was heavily involved in the amateur football scene as a midfielder and took an active coaching role for his local team Eddlewood Amateurs in Hamilton, Lanarkshire.
Following his death on Tuesday, friends used social media to pass on their condolences to his heartbroken family and pay tribute to him.
Loading article content
Amateur football clubs from all over Lanarkshire also praised “a true gentleman”.
A campaign has also seen more than £4,500 donated by well-wishers through the Just Giving website – exceeding an original target of £2000.”
Eddlewood Boys’ Club said: “With the heaviest of hearts we write this tonight, Eddlewood has lost a true gentleman. One of the craziest funniest and most genuine guys you could ever meet, he touched the lives of all who knew him.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.