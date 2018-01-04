A SEAPLANE that crashed in Australia on New Year’s Eve, killing the boss of a leading British catering firm, his family and the pilot, had been rebuilt after being almost destroyed 20 years ago.

The De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, which dates back to 1964, had crashed in New South Wales killing the pilot in November 1996.

Investigators said the damage to the plane, which had been used to spray crops at the time, was so severe they wrote it off as “destroyed”.

