IT might be enough to put most of us off our dinner – but a special anatomy event in Glasgow this weekend will see diners swap their knives and forks for scalpels to carry out a post-mortem on a lifelike cadaver.

The Dinner and Dissection evening on Saturday promises guests a two-course meal in the “glamorous dining room” of the city’s Village Hotel, followed by the chance to cut up a simulated human body filled with real organs – from pigs.

It may sound bizarre, but it comes hot on the heels of a sell-out UK tour last year and tickets for the event, starting at £79, have already been snapped up. already sold out and tickets, which start at £79 each for standard entry, areThey are scarce for the other Scottish date in Aberdeen in March.

