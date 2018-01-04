AN adventurer had to be airlifted to hospital as he risked his life in a charity bid on the world’s highest mountain.
Charles Dewhurst, of Kilsyth, North Lanarkshire, was undertaking a trek to Everest base camp at 17,600 ft to raise funds for a cystic fibrosis charity inspired by a young girl from the Isle of Lewis and a Scottish lifeboat.
But as he was just over a mile from base camp he collapsed suffering from severe altitude sickness.
Loading article content
His guide and porter immediately telephoned the trekking agency and within 90 minutes a rescue helicopter whisked the 56-year-old to hospital in Kathmandu.
But despite his ordeal Mr Dewhurst, a site agent for Scottish Water, has vowed to go back and complete the trek this year.
The father-of-three has so far raised around £6,000 for The Leanne Fund and St Abbs Lifeboat.
“I got to base camp in a round about way - the helicopter flew over it,” said Mr Dewhurst.
“But I want to go back and complete the trek.
“I collapsed with acute mountain sickness. My body was screaming for oxygen. I had been suffering from confusion, loss of appetite, aching bones, etc for a while before.
“I tried to keep going because I was thinking ‘I’m doing this for charity, I’m not going to let it beat me,’ but it did.”
The Leanne Fund was set up in 2009 in memory of Leanne Mitchell from the Isle of Lewis.
The charity funds special treats and a range of support services for young people affected by Cystic Fibrosis and their families across the region.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.