THE rarely used “crackle and wafer” technique is being used by Glasgow-based artist Catherine Lowe in a series of new work.

Here Ms Lowe, who works at the Wasps artists’ studios in Hanson Street, has made three new works using the technique, a process that involves building up layers of glass, using glass power, and the repeated firing of glass, to create different atmospheric effects.

Lowe, whose work is inspired by the Hebrides, notably her time living on Coll, has made half a dozen pieces after she learned the skill by attending a masterclass by Canadian glass maker Bob Leatherborrow.

