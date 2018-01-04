THE rarely used “crackle and wafer” technique is being used by Glasgow-based artist Catherine Lowe in a series of new work.

Here Ms Lowe, who works at the Wasps artists’ studios in Hanson Street, has made three new works using the technique, a process that involves building up layers of glass, using glass power, and the repeated firing of glass, to create different atmospheric effects.

Lowe, whose work is inspired by the Hebrides, notably her time living on Coll, has made half a dozen pieces after she learned the skill by attending a masterclass by Canadian glass maker Bob Leatherborrow.

Leatherborrow, who is originally from Calgary but now works out of Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, is well known for his innovative styles, techniques and designs and takes an experimental approach to developing unique textures and colour palettes using glass powders.

Ms Lowe, who trained at City of Glasgow College, said: “For a while I have trying to find out how to do it. I managed to go to a masterclass in Bristol earlier this year.

“It is a very intensive technique and you end up firing the glass five or six times in the kiln.”

She added: “My inspiration is the Hebrides, the scenery there and the standing stones.

“I used to live there and return two or three times a year – it is a big inspiration for my work.

The artist works out of her studio in at the Wasp’s artists’ studios in Dennistoun.

Howe returned to college in 2012 to study glass art.

During that time, she won two prizes, one from the Incorporation of Wrights in 2013 for her stained glass panel for the People’s Palace in Glasgow, and the second from the Scottish Glass Society in 2014, for the best work by a final-year student.

Howe has exhibited at the annual exhibition of the Scottish Glass Society in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

She is also a committee member of the Scottish Glass Society Her work, which is for sale from £75, usually takes about a month to complete and can be seen on www.catherinelowe.co.uk.