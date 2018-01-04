MORE than 25,000 have supported a campaign calling for Irn Bru to be left alone following news that the soft drink is to have a change of recipe.

Two petition have been started after the makers of the fizzy favourite confirmed they are changing the formula of the product to cut the sugar content by almost half.

It is part of a sugar-reduction programme by AG Barr before the government levy on sugary drinks comes into effect in 2018.

But many Irn Bru drinkers have become enraged after the manufacturer revealed the new flavour would appear in stores in January and there have been unsubstantiated tales of people buying up to 250 cans.

Classic "made in Scotland from girders" Irn Bru TV ad

Fans launched an "Hands off our Irn Bru" petition which had garnered more than 15,000 signatures by Thursday night.

The petition started by Irn Bru fan Ryan Allen from Ayr addressed to AG Barr states: “I understand that soft drink manufacturers are coming under mounting pressure from government to lower the sugar content of their drinks and that they intend on introducing a “sugar tax” that would apply to the sales of sugary drinks similar to the way cigarettes and alcohol are taxed.

“I would far rather pay more for a bottle than have an altered recipe version.”

Ryan described the drink as a ‘national treasure’ and said it would ‘be a crime’ to deny Scots the ultimate hangover cure.

He has already made preparations to preserve his favourite drink and says he has a stockpile for "when he is hungover".

The classic Snowman Irn Bru advert of 2007.

On his petition he added: “Irn Bru is such a distinct flavour no other brand who try imitate it get it right, and if Barrs follow suit of the likes of Lucozade, Dr Pepper, Sprite etc I think its iconic flavour will be affected.

“It is a national treasure in Scotland and really is part of our culture with its unique taste, branding and marketing.

“It’s also well known to alleviate the effects of a hangover and is many a persons craving, saviour or go to drink after a night on the tiles I think to deny people in that condition their crutch would be a crime.

“Don’t do it Barrs please have a rethink on this."

An AG Barr spokesman said: "From January 2018 Irn Bru will continue to be made using the same secret Irn Bru flavour essence, but with less sugar.

"The vast majority of our drinkers want less sugar in their Irn Bru so that's what we're now offering.

"We know that our loyal drinkers love Irn Bru for its unique great taste and we've worked hard to deliver this.

"We ran lots of taste tests that showed most people can't tell the difference - 9 out of 10 regular Irn Bru drinkers told us we had a good or excellent taste match.

"Most shoppers can expect to buy Irn Bru with reduced sugar from later this month. Give it a try when it comes out."