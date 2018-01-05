FAMILIES are being torn apart by “draconian” immigration policies that separate parents from their children, it has been claimed.

New arrivals to the UK are currently blocked from bringing over their spouse or children unless they earn over a certain amount.

But the policy had been branded “unreasonable, inflexible and irrational” – with migrants in Scotland disproportionately affected.

SNP immigration spokesman Stuart McDonald MP said many families were left facing a “bleak 2018 as Tory immigration rules mean they can't be together”.

He said: “Christmas is a time that brings families together but the Tory government kept many families apart – separating spouses and keeping children away from their parents.

“We’ve heard the recent news that Prince Harry is to marry American Meghan Markle and she has moved to the UK – and that’s great, but we need to ensure all UK citizens and settled persons can bring the people they love into the country.

“These Tory immigration rules are unreasonable, inflexible, irrational, and they are having a disproportionately negative impact on people in Scotland.

“It cannot be right that around half of Scottish people earn less than is now required by the restrictive income threshold that the UK government has imposed – migration rules should not suit the richest few at the expense of the majority.”

Rules introduced in 2012 mean anyone wishing to sponsor a spouse to live with them in the UK must earn a minimum of £18,600, rising to £22,400 for a first child, and an additional £2,400 for each subsequent child.

This income barrier must be met entirely by the UK citizen – no account can be taken of the foreign spouse’s prospective earnings, family support, or local wage levels and living costs.

The salary threshold previously stood at £5,500 per year and included the prospective earnings of a spouse.

In Scotland, 41 per cent of citizens do not earn enough to sponsor a spouse, compared to just 27 per cent in London.

Mr McDonald added: “The evidence shows the one-size-fits-all rules make no sense. People who could be united with their loved ones, who would make a valued contribution to society and a valuable contribution to the economy, are instead being excluded to the detriment of the country.

“Added to this, thousands of children across the UK face the intolerable situation where their main contact with their stranded parent is through Skype. The best interests of these children is clearly not being considered and understandably they are suffering stress and anxiety as a result.

“Instead of obsessing over damaging and arbitrary targets, and adding to the hostile environment that is turning skilled migrants away, the UK government should reform the immigration system so it meets Scotland’s needs and makes the most of the huge economic and social benefits that migrants bring.”

A Home Office spokesman said the income threshold ensured "family migrants can support themselves financially".

He added: “We welcome those who wish to make a life in the UK with their family, work hard and make a contribution. But family life must not be established here at the taxpayer's expense.

“All cases are carefully considered on their individual merits, in line with the immigration rules and based on evidence provided by the applicant.”