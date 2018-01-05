APPLE has warned owners of its iPhones, iPads and computers that they are affected by a processor flaw that could leave them vulnerable to hackers.

The US tech giant urged its millions of customers to only download software from trusted sources after the security vulnerabilities, known as Meltdown and Spectre, were revealed on Wednesday.

There is no evidence that the flaws - which affect computer processors built by Intel and ARM - have so far been exploited by hackers, although companies including Microsoft have been working to provide urgent fixes.

