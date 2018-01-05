The Royal Court's artistic director has come first in a theatre power list due to her response to sexual harassment in the industry.
Vicky Featherstone, a former artistic director of the National Theatre of Scotland, topped the 100-strong list compiled by industry publication The Stage.
The newspaper said that Featherstone's ranking reflected her “brave” and “enlightened” leadership in the face of allegations around harassment and abuses of power in the industry.
In 2017, a slew of allegations were made against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, former artistic director of the Old Vic, among others.
Featherstone was among the first to respond, organising a day of action at the Royal Court called No Grey Area.
She is also publishing a code of conduct to prevent harassment in theatres.
She told the Stage it was “a total shock and honour" to be recognised for her work around No Grey Area, "among this list of theatre heroines and heroes”.
She said: "I share this with the fearless and passionate team and board at the Royal Court.
"But mostly, it is affirmation to the brave women and men who spoke out about their experiences that they are being taken seriously and proof that my theatre colleagues, with the power to do so, are listening and that we can achieve fundamental change.
"As an industry, we are once more leading the way."
She knocks commercial producer Sonia Friedman off the top of the annual list, moving up from her previous 39th place ranking.
