A lorry driver has been charged with careless driving after his vehicle crashed into a roundabout.
The incident happened at around 1.20am on Friday at Old Craighall Roundabout on the A1 in Edinburgh.
Emergency services attended and shut the road for around three-and-a-half hours while the lorry was recovered.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with careless driving following a road traffic collision at Old Craighall Roundabout."
No other vehicles were involved and the lorry driver was not hurt.
The procurator fiscal has been informed.
An ASDA spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident that occurred on Friday morning and we will assist the police with their enquiries."
