An appeal has been set up to raise funds for the family of a missing man whose body was found in a canal.
Thomas Keenan, 21, from Maryhill in Glasgow, was last seen at a service station in the area on November 21.
A body recovered from the Forth and Clyde Canal in the city on Thursday is believed to be that of Mr Keenan.
A new appeal on the GoFundMe website is aiming to raise £1,000 to help his relatives.
The drive had reached more than a quarter of its target in the first hour after it was put online.
The appeal page said the loss came as a "massive shock to Thomas' family and friends" and added: "We would like to help Thomas' family at this difficult time."
The body was found in the water near Ruchill Street in Maryhill at around 1pm on Thursday.
Formal identification has still to take place but police said Mr Keenan's family has been informed.
There are no suspicious circumstances and a report was being sent to the procurator fiscal.
