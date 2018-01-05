SCOTTISH far-right extremists are being referred to the same de-radicalisation programmes as those who authorities fear may become Islamist terrorists.

New figures from Police Scotland show eight individuals north of the border were flagged up as being drawn in to violent right-wing ideology in 2015-2016.

All eight were referred under “Prevent”, the strand of the UK-wide counter-terrorism strategy designed to lure vulnerable individuals away from extremism.

There is no information about what kind of support the eight received.

But the numbers – published in arrears before Christmas – suggest a clear focus in Police Scotland and partner agencies on potential far-right terrorism.

The referrals were made in the period immediately before the June 2016 assassination of the Yorkshire MP Jo Cox by a Scottish white supremacist, Thomas Mair, during the Brexit referendum campaign.

A spokesman for Hope Not Hate, the UK-wide group which highlights far-right groups, said: “It’s no surprise that people are being referred to Prevent over extreme right viewpoints.

“The Home Secretary has already banned one neo-Nazi organisation and two affiliates that were, as she put it, ‘concerned with terrorism’.

“Jo Cox was murdered last year by someone with a 30-plus year connection to white supremacist viewpoints.”

“This winter we helped former far-right extremist Kevin Wilshaw exit the neo-Nazi world after more than 40 years inside, after he was referred to Prevent, and it wouldn’t be surprising if more people come into contact with the programme.”

The Scottish referrals reflect a wider stance by Police Scotland that the threat of terrorism does not just stem from violent groups such as Islamic State and Al Qaeda and those they inspire online.

Scottish Police have long stressed there is a residual risk from Northern Ireland extremism. In 2014 a dissident republican group was jailed for plotting to kill the former loyalist paramilitary Johnny Adair, now based in Scotland.

But authorities have also kept a close eye on neo-Nazis, which have often rebranded under various identitarian banners. Scottish Dawn, a nationalist group first reported on by The Herald this year, has been proscribed.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “In Scotland, the Prevent strategy is delivered by partners in a manner intended to address all ideologies that seek to exploit vulnerabilities and radicalise individuals.

“Prevent does not focus on one particular ideology, but partners must ensure they are adequately informed as to current themes that may contribute to threat and risk.

“As such, Police Scotland has worked with stakeholders to provide a number of awareness raising sessions to partners that details the ideology and symbols of the extreme right wing.”

The official figures for Prevent show 81 people were referred in total in 2015-2016, 74 men and seven women. Fifteen were children aged 15 or younger.

Police Scotland did not specify the nature of the concern for 37 of the people referred. It said eight were at risk of far-right extremism, 28 of international extremism (a category that includes violent Islamism) and eight for “other” unspecified risks.

The force takes receipt of referrals and then signposts them to partner agencies for further work if this is needed. This can be anything from help getting in to work or training or educational programmes that lure them away from dysfunctional ideologies.

Most of flagged up in 2015-2016, 53, required no further action after their referral but it is not clear whether this included those at risk of being drawn in to far-right terrorism.

Announcing the numbers, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “Delivery of the Prevent strategy in Scotland rests on Police, partners and all communities working together to safeguard and support people who are vulnerable to radicalisation.

“I welcome the opportunity we all have to increase the transparency around this work and to highlight just how much stakeholders and communities themselves have contributed to this vital process.”