LEWIS Morgan says there was only one choice for his future once he became aware of Celtic's interest.
The St Mirren winger signed a deal until 2022 with the Scottish champions on Friday, but will return to the Buddies on loan until the end of the season.
Speaking at his presentation, the Scotland Under-21 internationalist underlined his excitement at the opportunity and admitted his decision was never in doubt once the Hoops came knocking.
Loading article content
Read more: Steven Thompson: Lewis Morgan has the ability, dedication and temperament to make it at Celtic
He said: "I can't wait to get started in the summer. Obviously I have a duty to St Mirren to go back and hopefully have a positive second half of the season with them. And then I can't wait to get going.
"It's probably been one of the worst kept secrets in Scottish football, but it has not really affected me. I have been at peace with my decision for the last couple of months. Once I found peace with that, my performances have been on the up.
"When a club like Celtic comes along, I don't think you can turn it down. I think it speaks for itself. There was only ever going to be one choice.
"The manager here has been great for young players and the development of young players. I'm sure it will benefit me as well and I can't wait to work with all his coaching staff."
Morgan has scored 13 goals for Championship-topping Saints so far this season.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?