LEWIS Morgan says there was only one choice for his future once he became aware of Celtic's interest.

The St Mirren winger signed a deal until 2022 with the Scottish champions on Friday, but will return to the Buddies on loan until the end of the season.

Speaking at his presentation, the Scotland Under-21 internationalist underlined his excitement at the opportunity and admitted his decision was never in doubt once the Hoops came knocking.

