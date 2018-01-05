A stalker "obsessed" with her favourite DJ bombarded him with sexually explicit emails before pouncing on him and kissing him at a gig.

Sharon Rennie, 49, a 'super fan' of John Digweed once voted World No 1 DJ sent him emails ranging from admiration to abuse.

Rennie tried to get Mr Digweed's phone number by calling his agent and pretending to be an old friend, but the agent refused.

The 51-year-old DJ was performing at The Social Festival on September 30 when Rennie ran up to him and kissed him saying: "It's great to see you. Are you coming home with me?"

But he replied "no, I'm not, who the hell are you?" before getting security to remove her.

Three days later, she appeared at his home in Sevenoaks, checking with a neighbour it was the correct address by claiming she was due to have an interview with him.

She buzzed the intercom saying she wanted to talk to him, but a friend asked her to leave and called the police.

The woman from Dundee, Scotland, wept from the dock as she was spared jail at Maidstone Magistrates' Court, Kent, on December 29.

Rennie pleaded guilty to a course of conduct that amounted to stalking after sending the emails between June and October.

She admitted sending some emails, but denied ever being abusive.

Rennie was sentenced to 120 days in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay the DJ £100 in compensation.

She was also given a restraining order, banning her from contacting Mr Digweed or his wife, or visiting Sevenoaks, for five years.