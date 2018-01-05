AN English animal charity has been criticised for fundraising in Glasgow.

Street charity fundraisers from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home have been working on Sauchiehall Street to raise money for their London-based rehoming centres.

The move sparked criticism from a leading Scottish charity which says it can be "confusing" for the public.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home is in the process of registering for charity status in Scotland. But it can still fundraise north of the border, as long as it abides by guidelines and ensures that it is clear where the money is going.

Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive of the Scottish SPCA, said: “There is often public confusion when it comes to animal charities throughout the UK.

“It is the role of every charity to be clear with the public on the services provided."

People targeted by the charity fundraisers had a mixed view on whether an English-based rescue service should be active north of the border.

Yasmin Mawar, 25, said: “If the charity is making clear to people that they are helping animals in England then I see no issue.”

But Jane O’Neill, 64, of Provanhill, said: “It should only be charities benefiting Scotland that fundraise here."

Dee McIntosh, spokeswoman for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, said the charity tackles UK-wide animal welfare issues.

Its recent work had included a major campaign to increase the maximum penalties for the worst animal cruelty cases in Scotland, she said.

She added: “Our remit is to help many thousands more animals across the UK that we will never see but that are in desperate need of help.

“We rely on public donations as we receive no Government support.

"We have been fundraising across the UK for many years now and we are very grateful to all the Scots who are aware of our work in animal welfare, who want to get further involved with us and who choose to donate to our cause.”