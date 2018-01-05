A woman has died after she fell from the Scott Monument in Edinburgh.

The alarm was raised at around 3.45pm on Friday, Police Scotland said.

The incident happened a short distance away from the Christmas Market at East Princes Street Gardens.

Loading article content

Traffic on Princes Street was halted for a short time but all vehicles now have access to one lane westbound.

The death is not thought to be suspicious but enquiries are at an early stage.

A spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to Princes Street around 3.45 pm today, Friday, January 5, after a report of a woman having fallen from the Scott Monument.

"The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."