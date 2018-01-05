Uber has been granted a licence to operate in Aberdeen.

The ride-hailing firm will be able to take fares in the city after a decision by council officers under delegated powers.

Uber is a cashless service where users book taxis through a smartphone app.

A spokesman said: "We're really pleased about being granted a licence in Aberdeen.

"Uber has brought more choice and competition to cities across the UK, helping to raise service levels across the board.

"Passengers tell us they love being able to book a reliable ride at the touch of a button, pay without cash and track their car on their phone.

"Furthermore, tens of thousands of licensed private hire drivers across the country have partnered with us because with Uber they can choose if, when and where they drive."

Aberdeen becomes the third Scottish city to allow the firm to operate, following Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It comes after Transport London decided not to renew its licence.

Since Transport London's decision, Cambridge and Durham have also granted licences to the firm.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: "Uber were granted a private hire booking office licence under delegated powers.

"The granting of any private hire booking office is a delegated power, provided that there are no objections to this following the normal consultation period."