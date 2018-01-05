IT is the country’s most northerly ash woodland and is believed to be around 6,000 years old.

Now a team of professional climbers have scaled the huge trees in the Wester Ross forest to collect seeds for storage and save the unique and ancient woodland for future generations.

The seeds, or keys, from the ash woodland at Rassal near Shieldaig will now be stored in the underground vaults of Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank and will form part of the UK’s first national collection of tree seeds.

The UK National Tree Seed Project was set up by the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew to help protect UK trees and woodlands against pests and diseases such as ash dieback and other threats.

Rassal is the most northerly ashwood in Britain and was named a National Nature Reserve in 1956. It is home to a wealth of wildflowers and covers an area of just over 42 acres growing on an unusual limestone outcrop at the south end of Glen Shieldaig.

The unusual combination for the Highlands of lime-rich soil and woodland has created an unexpected eco-system for plants, lichen and animals rarely found so far north.

Rassal is believed to have been used from early times as a woodland pasture for animals.

The farmers built stone walls and seem to have cultivated peat on a series of wide terraces defined by the walls.

Where the soil was deep enough they planted crops and may even have used manure to enrich the soil.

These early inhabitants used the ash trees for making tools and probably used the leaves for fodder.

They also seem to have made small clearings in the woodland to create glades.

Professional climbers helped to collect the ash keys from this ancient woodland site which is thought to be at least 6,000 years old.

Emma Beckinsale, Tree Nursery Assistant at conservation charity Trees for Life which collected the seeds, said: “Being involved in the UK National Tree Seed Project has been hugely rewarding – we’ve explored new areas, found new tree populations, met helpful people, and have contributed to the conservation of native species.

“This year we’ll be focusing on collecting from native tree species which have seeds that are difficult to store, including different species of willow and aspen, a tree which rarely sets seed in the wild.”

The UK National Tree Seed Project launched in May 2013 with the aim of securing genetically diverse collections of UK native trees and shrubs. Target species include ash, juniper, Scots pine, alder, beech, silver birch and yew, many of which underpin the UK’s wider plant and animal diversity, as well as supporting woodland industry, tourism and recreation, To date, the project has collected more than 8.6 million seeds sampling from over 7,300 individual trees.