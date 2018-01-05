KEZIA Dugdale is to become the second female member of Holyrood’s governing body – just months after she called on its all-male membership to resign.

The former Scottish Labour leader, who recently caused controversy over her decision to appear on a reality TV show, will be nominated to join the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body (SPCB) next week.

She will replace her party colleague David Stewart MSP, who is set to resign on Monday.

Ms Dugdale previously called for the entire five-strong membership of the SPCB to step down and make way for some female MSPs on the back of a wave of sexual harassment allegations sweeping politics.

Her nomination to the body – which oversees the running, staffing and finances of Holyrood – comes after the SNP’S Sandra White was elected in November.

It also comes just weeks after she was given a formal warning by Scottish Labour after taking an “unauthorised” absence to appear on hit TV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Ms Dugdale said: “I’m very pleased to be Labour’s nominee for the SPCB. Having argued for gender balance, I’m glad that at least two of the five positions will now be held be women.

“My predecessor David Stewart served the parliament diligently and with a great deal of knowledge and pride. I know the whole Labour MSP group are grateful to him for his service over the past five years.

“My focus will be on supporting the parliament as it ensures its response to sexual harassment in the workplace is exemplary and that the parliament remains an open, accessible and progressive place for both Scotland’s citizens and visiting tourists.”