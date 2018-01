THE owner of Scotland's two most famous department stores is seeking to slash its rent bill to cut costs amid fears of further casualties on an increasingly embattled high street.

House of Fraser has contacted an undisclosed number of the owners of its 59 UK outlets, which include Jenners in Edinburgh and its flagship store in Glasgow, to ask for substantial rent reductions.

The chain, which was set up in 1849 in Glasgow but is now privately owned by Chinese conglomerate Sanpower is believed to have made the "informal" request in recent weeks.

Loading article content