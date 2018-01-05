A men's shed group hope to catch the vandals broke into their site and left behind three chocolate biscuits and a pregnancy test.

It is the fourth time in the past year that the Inverurie and District Men's Shed, in Aberdeenshire, has been targeted by vandals.

The Men’s Sheds Association provides community spaces for men to connect, converse and create.

The activities are often similar to those of garden sheds, but for groups of men to enjoy together. They aim to help reduce loneliness and isolation.

At some point between Christmas and New Year, the Inverurie and District Men's Shed group's polytunnel was ripped open and damaged beyond repair.

Alistair Smith, a trustee, said members had become increasingly demoralised by the spate of vandalism.

He said: "This is now the fourth or fifth time this has happened and it's been torn so badly we can't fix it.

"We want to help the community by providing the garden and we have also got quite a lot of members who use the polytunnel.

"And we recently got funding to increase the facilities in the gardening area to allow people to develop their skills.

"We want to grow more plants and sell them to raise funds for the shed, but can't do that now. A lot of the members are totally demoralised by the continuing vandalism."

The charity are appealing for help in finding a new home, because it will be forced to move once a nearby day centre is mothballed.

Mr Smith added: "We're going to have to relocate.

"So we're desperately looking for another place, which is secure, where we could set up the shed as we have nowhere else to go."