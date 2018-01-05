A man who taught his girlfriend's dog to perform Nazi salutes faces a wait of at least two months to finally find out his fate.

The closing submission was heard from the prosecution at Airdrie Sheriff Court in North Lanarkshire, the sheriff Derek O'Carroll said the next available date will be March 20.

The defence's closing submission has yet to be heard.

The case dates back to an incident in 2016 when Meechan filmed pooch Buddha responding to "gas the jews" and raising a paw to fascist chant "Sieg Heil".

After complaints were made about the content, police were called in and he was arrested for allegedly committing a hate crime by uploading the footage.

The stunt provoked outrage after being posted on YouTube where it has more than three million views.

Meechan of Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, was charged with posting anti-Semitic material when the clip emerged last April.

Prosecutors allege Meechan communicated material that would cause fear and alarm and stir up hatred on religious grounds by posting a clip which was "anti-Semitic in nature" to YouTube.

He also faces an alternative charge of posting a video on social media and YouTube which was grossly offensive because it was "anti-Semitic and racist in nature" and the prosecution claim it was aggravated by religious prejudice.

Meechan has claimed the video was made to annoy girlfriend, Suzanne Kelly, 29, and denies any wrongdoing.

At the start of the video Meechan posted, he says: "My girlfriend is always ranting and raving about how cute and adorable her wee dog is so I thought I would turn him into the least cute thing I could think of which is a Nazi."

But the procurator fiscal have argued that they do not believe the video was intended to be a joke and that Meechan had "a particular audience in mind" when he uploaded it to YouTube.

In the video, Meechan repeats the phrase "gas the Jews" 23 times which The Crown described as "reckless" and "extremely offensive to the Jewish community".

Meechan, who has lost eight jobs since posting the video, has claimed he only intended it to be seen by seven of his friends, who follow his YouTube channel, Count Dankula.

But he says the video was shared, by someone he doesn't know, on the social news aggregation site Reddit which led to the surge in it's popularity.

In his previous hearing, Meechan had mentioned that the video was meant to be taken as a joke.

But on Friday, the procurator fiscal said: "In a criminal court in Scotland, Mr Meechan does not decide the context, the court decided."

The prosecution described Meechan as a "highly intelligent and articulate individual" but said that the pug was being used as a "prop".

In the video, Buddha was shown watching a speech given by Adolf Hitler in the film 'Olympia' by German film director Leni Riefenstahl.

It documents the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin.

In the featured footage, Hitler said: "Once, our enemies worried us and persecuted us and, from time to time... removed the lesser elements from the Movement for us.

"Today we must examine ourselves and remove from our midst the elements that have become bad."

A crowdfunding page set up to raise money for Meechan's legal fees made £12,000 in eight hours of being launched.