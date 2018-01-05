HUNDREDS of engineering workers at Doosan Babcock are facing the axe across central Scotland.

The engineering group is said to be laying off staff on short-term contracts as projects at Grangemouth and the Levenseat waste management site in Lanarkshire draw to a close.

An "advance notification of redundancies" document filed by Doosan Babcock to the Insolvency Service, gives the reason for job cuts as "completion of all or part of contract".

The GMB union said it was a "jobs hammer blow" and that about 350 staff could be affected.

It is believed that Doosan Babcock's core staff of approximately 800 is not affected by the cuts.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said the news was "deeply disappoining" and was seeking an urgent meeting with the company and the unions to establish the full facts.

"We will of course do everything we can for the workers," he said. “We know this will be an anxious time for the company’s employees, their families and communities in the surrounding area."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard called for immediate Scottish Government intervention adding that he is "standing ready to help any way I can" and that he wanted to "offer my solidarity to the workers".

He said ministers should work with the trades unions involved to avert the job cuts.

He said: Scotland’s economy cannot afford to lose these skilled workers jobs.

"We need direct action to stimulate the construction sector and tougher action to ensure that the highest standards are met on contracts like these.”

Gary Smith, Scottish secretary of the GMB union, said: "This is a devastating start to the year for the workers and their families. It is a hammer blow for a Scottish economy that is already struggling.

"The news is also hugely damaging to the economic credibility of the Scottish Government.

"These are transferable skills and Scottish yards and industries should be booming with construction work, fabrication for the renewables sector and North Sea decommissioning.

"The chickens are coming home to roost because of a failure of political vision and the absence of an industrial strategy for Scotland."

A year ago Doosan Babcock announced it was to cut almost 500 jobs across its UK sites.

The company then said the majority of the positions affected were in management, back-office support services and at the machining and assembly facility in Renfrew, which was to close.

Doosan, which provides services to the energy, pharmaceutical and petrochemical sectors, then said it foresaw a “long-term downturn in certain market sectors which mean the current position is unsustainable”.

The company's roots stretch back to the day in 1867, when American inventors George Herman Babcock and Stephen Wilcox patented the world's first non explosive boiler.

Babcock and Wilcox began producing boilers for the UK market on the site of the Singer manufacturing site at Kilbowie, Clydebank in the 1880s.

The Scottish Government said it will provide support through its Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) to any employee who needs it.