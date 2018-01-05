RANGERS fans could be given a voice at the Ibrox top table as Club 1872 eye a potential seat on the Light Blues board.

The supporter organisation are currently the second largest shareholders in Rangers International Football Club plc after taking their stake to more than 10 per cent last year.

Club 1872 purchased half of the shares that were owned by Mike Ashley and now control a larger percentage of RIFC plc than the likes of George Taylor, Douglas Park and George Letham.

The group will be given a chance to participate in any future rights issue as the Gers hierarchy prepare for further rounds of fundraising and look to convert soft loans into equity in the coming months.

But members will now be given the chance to decide whether Club 1872 should push for a seat alongside chairman Dave King and the Ibrox board.

A Club 1872 statement read: “Our feedback from members over the past couple of months strongly suggests that they would like us to approach RIFC to secure a place for Club 1872 on the Plc board.

“Our Articles of Association state that members must take all key decisions and this clearly falls into that category. It is a major policy matter and it represents a significant step for the organisation.

“The Club 1872 board held a meeting on 27th December and agreed unanimously that we would poll members on this matter. This poll is now open and will remain open until midnight on Friday 12th January.

“If members vote for us to move forward on this basis then we will formally approach the RIFC board to open discussions about securing a place on the Plc board.

“We would also then open a wider consultation with members on how Club 1872 would take practical steps to achieve this objective. The proposal generated by that consultation, and discussions with RIFC, will then be put to members for a final vote.

“We expect this process to take a number of months and would ask that members’ expectations are realistic in that regard. Whilst we have achieved a significant milestone in becoming the second largest shareholder, we would like to make it clear to members that there is no automatic right to an RIFC board place.

“We do however believe that this would be an appropriate step given the level of our shareholding and the upcoming opportunity for the organisation to invest further large sums directly into the club.

“The Club 1872 board believes that the time is right for the organisation to make the transition from shareholding fans group to one of the major investors in Rangers.

“In order to maintain and grow our shareholding, Club 1872 must show that it can participate in the ongoing investment requirements placed on all major shareholders.”