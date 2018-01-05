As Stephen Fry steps down from his role as host of the Bafta Film Awards, here are some of the memorable quotes from the much-loved wordsmith’s tenure:

Addressing the then-recent election of Donald Trump as US president, Fry last year hit back at the White House leader’s branding of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep as “overrated,” by saying: “I look at row after row of the most overrated people in the audience.” He also joked that the awards were chosen by “the Russians”.

His return last year surprised some after he faced huge backlash for jokingly referring to costume design winner Jenny Beavan as a “bag lady”. He took a break from Twitter to avoid the wave of complaints after posting his defiant response: “So just a word to the tragic figures who think calling Jenny Beavan a bag lady was an insult. She’s a dear friend and she got it. Derrr.”

