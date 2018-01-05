An early batch of Michael Wolff’s explosive new book on US president Donald Trump has sold out at Waterstones “in minutes”.

Fire And Fury’s release date was brought forward by four days to January 5, with publisher Henry Holt and Co citing “unprecedented demand”.

But with Amazon quoting an in-stock date of January 10, and many bookstores in the UK not expecting deliveries until next week, the small number of copies which landed at Waterstones Piccadilly on Friday “flew off the shelves in minutes”.

