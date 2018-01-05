Spanish supreme court judges have ruled against allowing ousted Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras out of jail while he is investigated for rebellion and other charges stemming from the region’s drive for independence.
Judges said there was a risk that Mr Junqueras might commit further crimes as there was no sign he intended changing his ways.
The pro-secession Mr Junqueras is one of several members of the sacked regional cabinet held on provisional charges following a declaration of independence October 1 last year.
Other members, including ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, are fugitives in Brussels.
Mr Junqueras had hoped to be released to take full part in Catalonia’s new parliament following elections imposed by Spain in which secessionist parties won the most seats.
