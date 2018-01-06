Sir David Attenborough has criticised Bear Grylls over the killing of animals on his TV shows.
Grylls’ Channel 4 shows have seen contestants slaughter caiman crocodiles and pigs in recent series, in scenes which have come under fire from viewers and animal welfare groups.
Sir David, 91, told The Sun: “We’ve never killed an animal. Bear Grylls will have to answer for himself.
Loading article content
“But I wouldn’t willingly kill an animal just to get a shot.”
A scene on Grylls’ show Celebrity Island saw Olympic runner Iwan Thomas and soap star Ryan Thomas kill a caiman crocodile for food, after not eating properly for days.
The scenes proved to be distressing for some viewers, who said on social media that it was “cruel” and “disgusting” to kill an animal for TV.
In 2015, Channel 4 was accused of “killing animals to boost ratings” after contestants slashed the throat of a pig on The Island With Bear Grylls.
The scenes sparked nearly 500 complaints from viewers.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.